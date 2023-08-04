Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 7,192,273 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

