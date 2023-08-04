Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $1,485.56, but opened at $1,536.92. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,490.05, with a volume of 4,784 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,384.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,595.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 64.00%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

