Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1,485.56, but opened at $1,536.92. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,490.05, with a volume of 4,784 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,384.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,595.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

