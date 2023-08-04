Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 8,410 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of James River Group worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $669.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.36.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. James River Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

