Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 10,480 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,525.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,824.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 39,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $600,698.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,824.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,856 shares of company stock worth $965,518. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.1 %

HTLD stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.