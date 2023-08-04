Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 13,678 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innoviva by 1,956.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 441,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 411,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 517,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,080. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVA

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.