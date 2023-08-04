Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 7,884 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Heritage Financial worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Heritage Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $668.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

