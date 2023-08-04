Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 165,311 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 9.7 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $827.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.98%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

