TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

TFII opened at $132.35 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

