The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Andersons by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $432,150. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

