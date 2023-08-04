The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GAP were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -374.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

