The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith Sells 20,764 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,038,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,928,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ODP Stock Down 0.6 %

ODP stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on ODP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,647,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth about $7,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ODP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.