Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.86.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 4.1 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$175.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.70. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$136.02 and a one year high of C$185.12.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4716011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile



Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

