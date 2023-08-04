Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$183.22 and last traded at C$182.10, with a volume of 13790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$179.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.86.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.70. The stock has a market cap of C$79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.4716011 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.