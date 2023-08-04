Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 80293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

Specifically, Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Tidewater Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -647.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.