Todd A. Adams Sells 2,627 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $163.61 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $167.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

