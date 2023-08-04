Traders Buy High Volume of T2 Biosystems Call Options (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,858% compared to the typical volume of 307 call options.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.35 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

