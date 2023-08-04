Traders Buy High Volume of T2 Biosystems Call Options (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,858% compared to the typical volume of 307 call options.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
Shares of TTOO opened at $0.35 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
