Traders Buy Large Volume of EQRx Call Options (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,850 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,555% compared to the typical volume of 371 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EQRx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in EQRx by 63.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQRX stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. EQRx has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that EQRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

