Traders Purchase High Volume of Upwork Call Options (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,709 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 1,059 call options.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

