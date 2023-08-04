Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $5.66. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Traeger shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 4,537,067 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Traeger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Traeger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Stock Up 42.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.