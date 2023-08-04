Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $5.66. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Traeger shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 4,537,067 shares.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Traeger Stock Up 42.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $724.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
