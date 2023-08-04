Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $452,100.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,362,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

