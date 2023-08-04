Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

