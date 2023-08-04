Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Scott Mac Meekin Purchases 11,500 Shares

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Scott Mac Meekin purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £115 ($147.64).

TRI stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4,480.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.74. Trifast plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.75. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

