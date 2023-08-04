TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRS. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $733,190.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TriMas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

