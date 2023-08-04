Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Triumph Group stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

