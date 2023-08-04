Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.