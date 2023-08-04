Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.00

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.00 and last traded at C$47.96, with a volume of 20267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.96.

Uni-Select Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.06. Uni-Select had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of C$607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.4421214 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.