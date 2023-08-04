Unity Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 75,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 55,811 call options.

NYSE:U opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,735 shares of company stock worth $22,207,524. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Unity Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

