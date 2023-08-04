Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.88. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

