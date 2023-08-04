Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

