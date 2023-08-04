Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 172 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $430.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.51.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

