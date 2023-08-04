Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,769 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

