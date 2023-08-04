Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 28,462 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSE:MAV opened at $7.78 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

