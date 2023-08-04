Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,864 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $121.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.