Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 30,212 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 126.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

