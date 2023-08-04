Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,221 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 188.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Waters by 64.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Waters by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $291.33 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average of $294.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 141.19% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.