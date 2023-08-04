Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,433 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

OHI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.