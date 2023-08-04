Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 882 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 72.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

