Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 94,493 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 85,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Down 4.9 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

