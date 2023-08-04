Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

