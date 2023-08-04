Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

