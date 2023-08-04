Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 14,471 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 159.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 82.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,161,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 53,039 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ADC opened at $64.49 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,121 shares of company stock worth $5,474,001. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

