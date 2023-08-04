Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 241 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $248.72 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.75. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

