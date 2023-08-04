Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 277 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 229.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

