Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 380 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

PKG stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

