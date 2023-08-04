Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 394 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

