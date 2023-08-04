Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,035 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 260.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 287,826 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 7.4 %

HST opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

