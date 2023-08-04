Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 50,445 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.12 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

