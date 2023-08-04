Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,053 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

ERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ERO opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

