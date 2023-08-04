Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

